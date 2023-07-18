Man, 19, seriously wounded in Gresham shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 19-year-old was outside around 11:40 a.m. when a group of people started shooting in his direction in the 7600 block of South Carpenter Street, according to police.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds to the abdomen and knee and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.