Man, 20, fatally shot while trying to drive away from robber in Calumet Heights

A man was shot and killed while trying to elude a robber Monday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was in a vehicle after midnight when someone tried to rob him in the 1600 block of East 95th Street, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the head as he tried to drive away, crashing into a fence, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.