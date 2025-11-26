Man, 20, found shot several times in parked car on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot and seriously wounded in a parked car Tuesday night in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood.

Officers found the 20-year-old inside a parked vehicle with several gunshot wounds to the body around 11:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Harding Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.