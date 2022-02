A 20-year-old man was grazed by a bullet to the stomach in Albany Park late Friday night.

According to police, the man was walking in a parking lot in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue around 10:30 p.m., when someone in a white sedan fired shots.

The man was taken to St. Francis in fair condition with a graze wound to the abdomen, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.