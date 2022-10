A man was shot while walking outside early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was outside just after midnight in the 10800 block of South King Drive when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said.

He was transported to Trinity Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.