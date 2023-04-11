Man, 20, shot while riding bike in Princeton Park

A man was shot while riding his bicycle Monday night in the Princeton Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 20-year-old was riding around 9:46 p.m. in the 300 block of West 95th Street when gunfire broke out and struck him in the shoulder, police said.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

The shooter may have been traveling in a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.