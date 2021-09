A 21-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a man in Austin in July.

Ladarius Scott faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Ladarius Scott, 21 | CPD

Chicago police identified Scott as one of the offenders who shot and killed a 29-year-old man on July 16 in the 700 block of North Lockwood.

Scott was arrested on Thursday and charged accordingly.