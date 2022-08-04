Expand / Collapse search

Man, 21, stabbed while riding Red Line train

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago Transit Authority
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed multiple times while riding a CTA Red Line train Wednesday night in the South Loop.

The 21-year-old was riding the train between the Roosevelt and Harrison stops around 10:45 p.m. when he was approached by a male who made derogatory remarks and began stabbing him, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered stab wounds to the torso and elbow. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.