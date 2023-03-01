Man, 21, wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was shot multiple times and wounded Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Elizabeth Street when two males walked up and he exited the car, according to police.

One of the males pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the victim before fleeing the area, police said.

The victim was struck in the chest and shoulder before he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.