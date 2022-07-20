Man, 21, wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was sitting in his car around 9:51 p.m. when someone pulled up in a silver SUV and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, police said.

He was shot one in the leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.