Man, 21, wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking around 2:22 a.m. in the 9000 block of South King Drive when someone in a silver Lexus started shooting, police said.

The victim was shot in the buttocks and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.