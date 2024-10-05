Man, 21, wounded in Logan Square drive-by shooting

A man was wounded during a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking outside around 4:15 a.m. when a gray van pulled up and someone started shooting in the 3700 block of West Armitage Avenue, police said.

The man was shot several times throughout the body and was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.