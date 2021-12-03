Expand / Collapse search

Man, 22, killed in drive-by shooting in McKinley Park: Police

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
MCKINLEY PARK - Chicago police are investigating a homicide, after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in McKinley Park late Thursday. 

According to police, just before 10 p.m., the man, 22, was driving in the 1700 block of West 35th Street when a dark-colored sedan fired a gun at him. 

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body, and was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. 

Nobody is in custody at this time. 