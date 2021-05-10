Man, 22, reported missing from Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man has been reported missing from Humboldt Park.
Alfredo Montez de Oca Beltran was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. leaving his home in the 1300 block of North Artesian Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Montez de Oca Beltran is 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium complexion, police said.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket and gray jeans, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-6554.