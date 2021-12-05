Man, 22, shot and killed in North Chicago: Police

A 22-year-old Kenosha man was found dead in a home in North Chicago Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials responded to the 2000 block of Kristan Avenue around 3:10 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot.

Police say when they arrived, they found the man dead inside the home. Preliminary information indicates the man was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

North Chicago Police requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to assist in the investigation. Major Crime Task Force Investigators and North Chicago Police Detectives are actively investigating.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information should or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers 847-662-2222 or here.