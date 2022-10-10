Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police

A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him.

The offender then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the victim. The victim was struck in the neck, police said.

He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.