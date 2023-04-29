Man, 22, shows up at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound: police

A man showed up at a hospital in Bronzeville with a gunshot wound to the back Friday night.

Police say they were called to Insight Hospital for a report of a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that he was shot while getting out of his vehicle in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street around 9:18 p.m.

He was unable to provide further details about the incident.

The victim is listed in serious condition. No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating the shooting.