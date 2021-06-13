Man, 23, missing from Marquette Park

article

A 23-year-old man has been reported missing from Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Dwayne James was last seen Monday in the 6600 block of South Whipple Street, but went to a job interview and did not return, Chicago police said. He moved from Atlanta to Chicago three months ago.

James is 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.