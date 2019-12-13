Man, 23, missing from West Lawn

article

Police are looking for a man who was reported missing from West Lawn on the Southwest Side and may be at risk of harming himself.

Francisco Meza, 23, was last seen at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Meza is a 6-foot, 185-pound man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a white jacket and white pants.

Police said Meza has depression and has been known to have suicidal thoughts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.