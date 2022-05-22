Man, 24, found fatally shot in head in Near West Side apartment complex

A 24-year-old was found fatally shot in the head in an apartment building on the Near West Side Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 7800 Block of South Laflin.

At about 1:31 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex after a man was found unresponsive by a tenant of the building, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was found in the entryway, and after investigating, officers discovered that the victim sustained two gunshots to the head.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON FACEBOOK

He was pronounced dead on scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

No suspects are in custody.