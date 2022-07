A man was shot in both legs early Saturday on the Lower West Side.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of South Blue Island.

At about 2:10 a.m., the 24-year-old man was outside, when an unidentified male offender, who was traveling in a vehicle, shot him, police said.

The victim was shot in both legs and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody.