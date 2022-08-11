Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side.

Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Matthews is 6-foot-3, 197 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.