Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.