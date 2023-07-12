Man, 25, shot six times in Lawndale

A man was shot six times early Wednesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 25-year-old was standing near a vehicle around 12:51 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Avenue when someone started shooting in his direction, police said.

He suffered six gunshot wounds to the legs and back. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.