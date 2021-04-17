Man, 25, shot while riding in vehicle in Morgan Park

A man was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The 25-year-old was riding in a vehicle about 2:45 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Marshfield Avenue when a male in a silver or white SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest, arm and hand and driven to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.