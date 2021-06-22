Man, 27, charged with attempted murder in Austin shooting

article

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another man on the West Side.

Thomas Spraggins, 27, was arrested Monday on North Lockwood Avenue near South Austin after being identified as the gunman in a shooting on April 28, Chicago police said.

Spraggins allegedly opened fire multiple times on a 28-year-old man on West Augusta Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

He is facing one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

He was due in bond court Tuesday.