Man, 27, charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting a man in Bridgeport earlier this month.
Jabari Johnson was identified by police as the suspect who shot a 27-year-old man on May 7 in the 600 block of West 31st Street.
The victim later died from his injuries.
Jabari Johnson | Tom Ahern Twitter
Johnson was arrested on Thursday and charged accordingly.
No additional information was made available by police.