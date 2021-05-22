Man, 27, charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting a man in Bridgeport earlier this month.

Jabari Johnson was identified by police as the suspect who shot a 27-year-old man on May 7 in the 600 block of West 31st Street.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Jabari Johnson | Tom Ahern Twitter

Johnson was arrested on Thursday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.