A 27-year-old man is missing from Gage Park.

Police are looking for Edwardo Perez who was last seen Sunday in the 5700 block of S. Campbell Avenue.

Perez is five feet seven inches tall, about 140 pounds, with brown had brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, black sweatpants and black boots.

Police said he may need medical attention.

If he is located, contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.