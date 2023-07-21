Man, 27, shot and seriously wounded on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was outside around 3:34 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the leg and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.