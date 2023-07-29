Man, 27, shot multiple times during fight in South Shore

A man was shot several times during a fight with another man in South Shore early Saturday.

Police responded to the 7700 block of S. South Shore Drive around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

A 27-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say a 28-year-old man was arrested on scene.

The alleged suspect suffered cuts and was also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.