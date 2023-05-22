Man, 27, wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was outside just before 9 a.m. in the first block of North Leclaire Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in his direction, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his should and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.