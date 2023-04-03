Man, 28, killed in Chatham drive-by shooting

A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 28-year-old was walking around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when occupants in a gray SUV started shooting, police said.

The victim was struck several times throughout the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.