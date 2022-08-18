Man, 29, shot in vehicle in Grand Crossing

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was inside a vehicle just before midnight in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue when he was struck several times by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the shoulder, wrist and hand and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was reported in good condition.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.