Man, 30, fatally shot in Chicago Heights

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 2:10 a.m. in the area of 14th Place and Schilling Avenue and found Judah Gill, 31, on the ground with gunshot wounds, Chicago Heights police said.

He was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled Gill’s death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago Heights police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.