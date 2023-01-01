Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport

A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detective investigate.