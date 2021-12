A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening just blocks from the Mag Mile.

About 6:50 p.m., the 31-year-old was inside a vehicle in the first block of East Huron Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the legs and brought himself to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.