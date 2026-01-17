Chicago crime: Suspect, 23, shot, seriously hurt woman on Far South Side, CPD says

The Brief A 23-year-old suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 57-year-old woman last year. Johnathon Yarbrough was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.



A 23-year-old suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting and serious injury of a 57-year-old woman last year on the city’s Far South Side.

What we know:

Johnathon Yarbrough, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Johnathon Yarbrough (Chicago Police Department)

Police said he was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot the victim on Sept. 7, 2025, in the 12400 block of S. Stewart Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Yarbrough was arrested by CPD homicide detectives on Thursday in the 100 block of E. Wacker Drive, police said.

He was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.