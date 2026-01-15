Bears-Rams weather preview: Here's your frigid forecast for Sunday's game

The Chicago area has enjoyed a fairly mild start to the year, but Mother Nature flipped the switch back to winter just in time for the Bears to take on the LA Rams at Soldier Field.

All eyes are on this weekend's forecast for Sunday evening's big game. Here's what you need to know.

Full forecast :

A bitter cold airmass will move in this weekend with high temperatures struggling to reach 20 degrees Sunday afternoon. Fans will need to be prepared for gusty southwesterly winds, which will likely send wind chills down to the single digits leading up to the game.

Kickoff temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper teens with wind chills hovering just above zero. Southwest winds will be in the 10-15 mph range with occasional wind gusts up to around 20 mph. Skies are expected to be mainly dry, but the occasional snow flurry will be possible.

While we won't see a big drop in temperatures during the game, temperatures will likely slip a few degrees into the mid-teens by the final quarter.

Bears fans are hoping the bitter cold will give Chicago an edge against the LA Rams, as this will be the coldest game of the Rams season.

Bear Down!