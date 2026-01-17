Expand / Collapse search

CTA Brown and Red lines delayed due to medical emergency near Diversey

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 17, 2026 4:26pm CST
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • CTA Brown and Red Line trains were delayed near Diversey around 3:45 p.m. Saturday due to a medical emergency on the tracks.
    • The CTA is operating shuttle buses on the Brown Line from Kimball to Clark/Lake and on the Red Line from Wilson to Roosevelt, with several bus routes available as alternatives.
    • CTA crews are working to restore service, and no additional details about the medical emergency have been released.

CHICAGO - The Brown and Red CTA lines were delayed due to a medical emergency on the tracks, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

What we know:

On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., Brown and Red Line CTA trains were standing near DIversey due to a medical emergency on the tracks. 

The CTA recommends riders to use shuttle buses connecting the Brown Line from Kimball to Clark/Lake stop and on the Red Line Wilson to Roosevelt.

Other bus routes that might help riders get to their destinations are #81 Lawrence, #78 Montrose, #80 Irving Park, #152 Addison, #8 Halsted, #22 Clark, and #77 Belmont.

Trains began moving and normal service was restored about an hour later.

There are no further details about the medical emergency have been provided by officials.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Transit Authority.

Chicago Transit AuthorityChicagoNews