CTA Brown and Red lines delayed due to medical emergency near Diversey

The Brown and Red CTA lines were delayed due to a medical emergency on the tracks, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

What we know:

On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., Brown and Red Line CTA trains were standing near DIversey due to a medical emergency on the tracks.

The CTA recommends riders to use shuttle buses connecting the Brown Line from Kimball to Clark/Lake stop and on the Red Line Wilson to Roosevelt.

Other bus routes that might help riders get to their destinations are #81 Lawrence, #78 Montrose, #80 Irving Park, #152 Addison, #8 Halsted, #22 Clark, and #77 Belmont.

Trains began moving and normal service was restored about an hour later.

There are no further details about the medical emergency have been provided by officials.