Chicago area priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor, Archdiocese says

The Brief A Chicago-area priest, Rev. Denis Manuel Carneiro, has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in India about 60 years ago, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago. Carneiro, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Bhopal, lived at several Chicago-area parishes and a hospital from 1999 to 2002 and is no longer permitted to minister or live near parishes. The Archdiocese of Bhopal is investigating the allegations, and the Archdiocese of Chicago encourages anyone who may have been abused to come forward and report it.



A Chicago area priest has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

What we know:

Reverend Denis Manuel Carneiro, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Bhopal, Indiana, was a resident at multiple Chicago area parishes from 199 through 2002.

Carneiro has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor that allegedly occurred about 60 years ago in India.

He was a resident at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Chicago, Holy Family Parish in Inverness, St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove and St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates from June 1999 to July 2002.

According to the Archdiocese, Carneiro is no longer allowed to minister or live near the parishes. He allegedly denies the allegations but has complied with the Archdiocese's directives.

The Archdiocese of Bhopal will be conducting an investigation into the allegations.

What they're saying:

"I want to stress that the welfare of the children entrusted to our care is our paramount concern. The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward. They will be received with dignity and compassion," the Archdiocese said in a statement.

What you can do:

Anyone who would like to report sexual abuse can go to www.archchicago.org.