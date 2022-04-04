Man, 31, reported missing from Brighton Park

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Eden De La O, 31, was last seen early Sunday in the 3400 block of South Western Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

De La O may be in need of medical attention, police said.

He is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.