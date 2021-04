A 31-year-old man was shot Sunday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

He was outside about 3:10 a.m. in the 600 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when another male approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.