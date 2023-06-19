Man, 32, killed in shooting inside West Pullman restaurant

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside a fast food restaurant Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was inside a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street when he got into a fight with another male who pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.