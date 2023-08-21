Man, 32, killed in West Pullman drive-by shooting

A man was shot and killed early Monday in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was shot at by someone traveling in an SUV around 12:48 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Wallace Street, police said.

He was struck multiple times in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.