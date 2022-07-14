Man, 33, critically wounded in Brainerd shooting

A man was shot multiples times and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was loading items into the trunk of a car around 10 a.m. when a white vehicle pulled up and two people got out armed with guns in the 9400 block of South May Street, police said.

The man tried to run but was shot several times by the gunmen, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.