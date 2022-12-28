Man, 33, in critical condition after being shot in West Pullman

A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Pullman Wednesday.

At about 5:04 p.m., a 33-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 600 block of West 123rd Street when he was approached by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The offender produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim in the underarm area.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.