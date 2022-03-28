Man, 33, reported missing from Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood.
Antonie Davis, 33, was last seen by his brother in the 6300 block of South Racine Avenue, according to a CPD missing persons report.
Davis suffers from schizophrenia and might be off his medication, police said.
He was last seen wearing a black face mask, gray jogging suit and red gym shoes, police said.
Davis is described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.
