Man, 33, shot dead in Hermosa

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 33-year-old was shot in the chest around 11:23 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, police said.

He was taken by a friend to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

