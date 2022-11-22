Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence

A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.

The victim was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.