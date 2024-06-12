Man, 33, stabbed while leaving Loop business

A man was stabbed while leaving a business Tuesday night in the Loop.

The 33-year-old was walking out of a business around 8:40 p.m. when someone came out of a crowd and stabbed him with a knife in the first block of West Van Buren Street, according to police.

The victim suffered a "large" cut to the arm and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.